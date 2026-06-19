Life, Elevated – Malibu’s Finest Oceanfront Estate, Offered at $28.85M

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LA Times Studios’ Hot Property continues its exploration of the homes that define Los Angeles culture, history and aspiration. Through cinematic video and immersive storytelling, we open the doors to exceptional residences rarely seen and the stories behind them. In this episode, Hot Property steps inside a contemporary coastal estate set above the Pacific, featuring panoramic views, refined modern design and seamless indoor-outdoor living at every turn.

Clean architectural lines and hand-troweled plaster walls define the home’s elegant aesthetic, while glass-lined living spaces, a fireside lounge and a private library and bar create an effortless balance of grand entertaining and intimate retreat. The chef’s kitchen – appointed with Miele and Wolf appliances, marble counters and a breakfast nook overlooking the ocean – is as functional as it is beautiful.

The primary suite commands its own oceanfront world: vaulted ceilings, a private balcony, a sleek fireplace and a spa-caliber bath, featuring a soaking tub framed by an ocean-view window, dual stone vanities, a glass shower and a private sauna.

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Outside, resort-style living unfolds across multiple terraces, a pergola-covered lounge with fireplace, manicured gardens, a pool and spa, and a pickleball court – all oriented toward sweeping views of the Malibu coastline, where dolphins and whales are a common and breathtaking sight.

A Crestron smart home platform, comprehensive security, natural wood flooring and custom plaster finishes complete a property where every detail has been considered.

Rare in its combination of privacy, architecture and uninterrupted oceanfront perspective, 29754 Baden Place is a serene seaside retreat designed for elevated Malibu living.

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THE DETAILS

Address: 29754 Baden Place, Malibu, CA 90265

Living Area: 8,701 square feet on 2.04 acres, 6 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms

Asking Price: $28,850,000

Broker: Compass

Contact:

Chris Cortazzo

(310) 579-5887

chris@chriscortazzo.com

DRE#: 01190363