$28M Architectural Masterpiece Hidden in Trendy Celebrity Neighborhood

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LA Times Studios’ Hot Property continues its exploration of the homes that define Los Angeles culture, history and aspiration. Through cinematic video and immersive storytelling, we open the doors to exceptional residences rarely seen and the stories behind them. In this episode, Hot Property steps inside a retreat conceived by Koffka/Phakos Design and set within the Studio City foothills.

Some properties are simply places to live. This is not one of them.

This California modern compound spanning over a lushly landscaped acre represents a once-in-a-generation convergence of scale, design and privacy.

The 9,800+ square foot main residence unfolds as a series of interconnected pavilions defined by soaring hemlock-clad vaulted ceilings, imported stone and walls of glass that dissolve the boundary between indoors and out.

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A showcase kitchen of exceptional scale anchors the main living spaces – featuring bespoke cabinetry, statement stone surfaces and seamless access to multiple entertaining terraces – while five en suite secondary bedrooms echo the same material integrity found throughout.

The primary suite, framed by treetop vistas and a hand-carved solid travertine soaking tub, transcends the notion of a bedroom entirely. A lower-level lounge anchored by a sunken conversation area, 120-inch screen and seven-seat bar provides a dedicated environment for large-scale entertaining.

Outside, Fleetwood doors disappear to reveal a true resort environment: pool, spa, terraced gardens, an outdoor kitchen with pizza oven and a yoga platform tucked beneath a canopy of trees – a series of distinct outdoor venues equally suited for grand entertaining and quiet contemplation. A newly constructed detached guest house with sauna and steam shower completes the compound.

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Sho Sugi Ban siding, a standing seam steel roof and fully integrated Crestron smart home systems reflect the same commitment to craftsmanship and resilience that defines every inch of this estate.

Moments from the studios, Ventura Boulevard and the Westside – yet remarkably removed from it all.

THE DETAILS

Address: 12309 Viewcrest Road, Studio City, CA 91604

Living Area: 10,883 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 8 full bathrooms, 3 half bathrooms

Asking Price: $28,000,000

Broker: Sotheby’s International Realty

Contact:

Ernie Carswell

(310) 345-7500

ernie.carswell@sothebys.realty

DRE#: 01111566