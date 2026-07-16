A Celebrity Home with Sweeping Views of the Lower Riviera | Offered at $16.995M

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LA Times Studios’ Hot Property continues its exploration of the homes that define Los Angeles culture, history and aspiration. Through cinematic video and immersive storytelling, we open the doors to exceptional residences rarely seen and the stories behind them. In this episode, Hot Property steps inside a gated retreat, privately set in Pacific Palisades’ coveted Lower Riviera.

This gracious traditional estate offers the rare combination of privacy, scale and elegance that defines life on the Westside at its finest. Perched above Rustic Canyon with mountain views stretching toward the horizon, the property sits on over 18,000 square feet of newly landscaped grounds, surrounded by apple, lemon and avocado trees — a world apart, yet moments from the coast, canyon trails and the neighborhood’s beloved dining and café scene.

Designed with the refined sensibility of Windsor Smith, this 7,500-square-foot residence unfolds across an expansive floor plan. The formal living room anchors the main level with high ceilings, a fireplace and rich architectural detailing. The foyer flows into an airy dining room with a generous butler’s pantry, while the gourmet kitchen – appointed with Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances – opens to a family room and breakfast nook, ideal for intimate dinners and large-scale gatherings alike.

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The primary suite is a spa-inspired retreat with a dedicated sitting area, dual marble bathrooms and dual closets. Five additional ensuite bedrooms feature oversized closets and bespoke wallpapers, complemented by an upstairs sitting room and reading nook. A home gym, executive office and full smart-home system with Control4, Lutron lighting, Jandy pool controls and integrated security complete the residence.

Outside, the estate is built for year-round California living: a resort-style pool and spa, a full outdoor kitchen with pizza oven and BBQ, an outdoor fireplace and a two-story guest house.

On one of the Lower Riviera’s quietest streets – this is Pacific Palisades living without compromise.

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THE DETAILS

Address: 773 Amalfi Drive, Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Living Area: 7,467 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms

Asking Price: $16,995,000

Broker: The Agency

Contact:

Parham Mansourian, DRE#: 02242287

(310) 850-9484

Mauricio Umansky, DRE#: DRE# 1222825

(424) 230-3701

Q&A WITH PARHAM AND MAURICIO

Q: What advice do you give first-time buyers that’s different from seasoned homeowners?

A: First-time buyers tend to chase the “perfect” home. Seasoned buyers understand that perfection doesn’t exist, progress does. I always tell first-timers: don’t wait for the ideal house, because it rarely shows up. Focus on getting into the market intelligently, building equity, and setting yourself up for your next move. Your first home doesn’t have to be your forever home. It just has to be a smart one.

Q: What should buyers prioritize more: location, layout, or long-term resale value?

A: Location still matters most. Always has, always will. You can fix a layout, renovate a kitchen, or change finishes, but you cannot move a house. That said, the smartest buyers look at the full picture. A strong location, a functional layout, and long-term value working together is the ideal scenario. If one of those is missing, you are usually compromising more than you think.

Q: What neighborhood trends are you most bullish on over the next few years?

A: I am bullish on neighborhoods that offer real lifestyle, not just beautiful homes. People want walkability, community, access to parks, good schools, and places that feel active and connected. The areas that invest in quality of life tend to perform better long-term because people don’t just move there. They put down roots.

Q: What separates a good agent from a great one in today’s market?

A: A good agent understands the market. A great agent understands people. Anyone can pull data now. What really sets agents apart is knowing what you are genuinely good at and leaning into it, whether it’s negotiation, storytelling, relationship-building, or strategy. The best agents do not just try to be everything to everyone. They show up as themselves, build trust, and use their strengths to stand out. They also think ahead, not just about what is happening today, but about what is coming next. And they understand that buying or selling a home is emotional, not just financial.

Q: What’s the best homebuying advice you’ve ever received yourself?

A: Buy with your heart, but lead with your head. You should love where you live. That matters. But the smartest decisions come from understanding the numbers, the long-term upside, and the potential risks. I also learned early on how important it is to surround yourself with people who really know the market you are buying in and will give you honest, sound advice. A great agent does more than open doors. They help you see the full picture and make decisions you will still feel good about years later.

Q: What’s one piece of advice you wish more buyers would actually follow?

A: Stop trying to time the market and start thinking about timing your life. There is always a reason to wait. Interest rates, headlines, uncertainty. But if a home makes sense financially, fits your lifestyle, and aligns with your long-term plans, that is usually your moment. The people who do well in real estate are the ones who act thoughtfully, not fearfully.