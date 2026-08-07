Inside Chris and Katherine Pratt’s Pacific Palisades Retreat, Offered at $19.995M

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

LA Times Studios’ Hot Property continues its exploration of the homes that define Los Angeles culture, history and aspiration. Through cinematic video and immersive storytelling, we open the doors to exceptional residences rarely seen and the stories behind them. In this episode, Hot Property takes a rare look inside an A-list couple’s nearly one-acre estate with ocean views, resort amenities and total privacy.

Completed in 2021, this remarkable Pacific Palisades estate blends California casual style with refined craftsmanship, creating a home that is as welcoming as it is extraordinary. Warm stone, natural wood and expansive walls of glass connect the interiors to the outdoors, while dramatic architectural details – including soaring groin-vaulted entry corridors and a great room crowned by a 30-foot ceiling with an atrium skylight – add a sense of grandeur throughout.

Designed for both entertaining and everyday living, the residence offers six bedrooms, generous gathering spaces and an impressive collection of resort-style amenities. A glass wine cellar opens to the formal dining room, while the saltwater pool features a Baja shelf, swim jets and an adjacent hot tub. The pool cabana functions as a guest retreat, complete with a full kitchen and barbecue area, and a half basketball court provides space for recreation.

Advertisement

Upstairs, a private fitness suite is complemented by a spa-inspired collection of recovery spaces, including hot and cold plunge pools, steam and sauna. A dedicated theater (that doubles as a golf simulator) creates the perfect setting for movie nights, while thoughtfully designed indoor and outdoor living areas invite effortless entertaining.

Tucked within a small, gated enclave, the estate enjoys exceptional privacy behind its own gates and mature hedges. Nearly one acre of grounds captures sweeping vistas that extend to the Pacific Ocean and the Queen’s Necklace, while after sunset, the coastline sparkles with a ribbon of city lights.

Now offered for sale, this exceptional residence presents an opportunity for its next owner to write the home’s next chapter.

Advertisement

The Details

Address: 1362 Bella Oceana Vista, Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Living Area: Approx. 11,000 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms

Asking Price: $19,995,000

Broker: Carolwood Estates

Contact:

Shana Tavangarian, DRE: #02074214

(310) 740-4982

stavangarian@carolwoodre.com

Zac Mostame, DRE: #02110196

(424) 527-8889

zmostame@carolwoodre.com

