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A Legend’s Estate, Preserved in Holmby Hills | Offered at $15.9M

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LA Times Studios’ Hot Property continues its exploration of the homes that define Los Angeles culture, history and aspiration. Through cinematic video and immersive storytelling, we open the doors to exceptional residences rarely seen and the stories behind them. In this episode, Hot Property takes a rare look at how the Jean Harlow Estate – the legendary residence of Hollywood icon Jean Harlow – embodies the timeless elegance of Hollywood’s Golden Age.

Set on approximately 1.32 private acres behind a canopy of original grand magnolia trees, this stately red-brick manor is among the most beautiful and architecturally distinguished estates in Los Angeles. Built in 1932 by architect C.B. Clyne in the American Colonial Revival style, the estate sits privately behind gates in Holmby Hills, approached through sweeping landscaped grounds that evoke the grand estate style of the 1930s.

The grounds are anchored by a large pool with the original diving board and spa, a two-story pool house with balcony and French doors, a full-size tennis court, koi ponds, a waterfall, greenhouses, winding nature paths and a temperature-controlled wine cellar.

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The residence spans approximately 7,367 square feet with an additional 1,320-square-foot detached guest/pool house, unfolding through gracious formal rooms with boiserie paneling, exceptional crown moldings and marble fireplaces. A dramatic glass conservatory opens directly to the gardens beyond.

The library retains its original arched built-in bookcases, which were photographed with Harlow herself and remain unchanged today, while a hidden Prohibition-era bar remains one of the home’s most extraordinary original details. The primary suite offers dual bathrooms and two walk-in closets, rarely found in homes of this era.

Moments from the best of the Westside and Beverly Hills, the Jean Harlow Estate stands among the most exceptional and irreplaceable estates in Los Angeles – a property of rare beauty, remarkable history and enduring legacy.

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THE DETAILS

Address: 214 S. Beverly Glen Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90024
Living Area: 7,367 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms
Asking Price: $15,900,000
Broker: Compass

CONTACT

David Kramer, DRE: #00996960
(310) 691-2400
info@davidkramer.com

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