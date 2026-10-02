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A Rare Expression of Luxury at the Maybourne Beverly Hills | Offered at $22.3M

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LA Times Studios’ Hot Property continues its exploration of the homes that define Los Angeles culture, history and aspiration. Through cinematic video and immersive storytelling, we open the doors to exceptional residences rarely seen and the stories behind them. In this episode, Hot Property takes a rare look at Residence 7D, perched on the 7th floor of the iconic Spanish Colonial Revival-style Maybourne Beverly Hills.

Residence 7D offers nearly 5,000 square feet of refined luxury in the city’s most prestigious address. One of only 20 residences in the building, this expansive 4-bedroom, 4.5-bath home showcases grand scale, timeless elegance and impeccable craftsmanship throughout.

Sophisticated, warm, classic contemporary finishes define the interiors, from soaring 10-foot ceilings to expansive living and dining spaces built for both intimate moments and elevated entertaining. A private media room and gourmet chef’s kitchen add further distinction, while four beautifully appointed en suite bedrooms complete the layout. The primary suite stands apart with a rare, coveted feature exclusive to this residence – separate his-and-hers bathrooms and dressing areas, an exceptional luxury seldom found elsewhere in the building.

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Private balconies frame dramatic hillside and cityscape views, filling the home with natural light and warmth, while rich textures and curated interiors create an ambiance of understated glamour and serenity. Residents enjoy an unmatched level of privacy and service: a dedicated residential elevator, state-of-the-art security, valet, concierge and housekeeping, plus access to a rooftop pool and cabanas, spa and wellness facilities, a fitness center and the full amenities of The Maybourne Hotel – including world-renowned Beverly Hills shopping and dining just steps away.

Elegant, private and effortlessly refined, Residence 7D is a rare offering that embodies the very best of Beverly Hills luxury living.

THE DETAILS

Address: 225 N. Canon Drive #7D, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Living Area: 4,957 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
Asking Price: $22,300,000
Broker: Resident Group

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CONTACT

John Grauman, DRE: #01469825
(424) 600-7576
jon@residentre.com

Adam Rosenfeld, DRE: #01918229
(424) 600-7576
Adam@residentre.com

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Home for sale: 225 N. Canon Drive #7D, Beverly Hills, CA 90210

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