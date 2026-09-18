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A European-Inspired Estate Above Malibu | Offered at $35.5M

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LA Times Studios’ Hot Property continues its exploration of the homes that define Los Angeles culture, history and aspiration. Through cinematic video and immersive storytelling, we open the doors to exceptional residences rarely seen and the stories behind them. In this episode, Hot Property takes a rare look behind the double gates of The Estates at The Oaks, a majestic residence offering rare privacy and sweeping, unobstructed views across the rolling hills of Malibu.

Set at the end of a long, quiet driveway and spanning over two acres, the property evokes a European country estate, built over more than a decade with exceptional care and intention in a celebrity neighborhood. Hand-selected stone, custom wall treatments, intricate moldings and layered tile work showcase traditional craftsmanship, complemented by bespoke wallpaper, paneling and millwork from JP Weaver Company.

A grand arrival court with a scaled stone fountain anchors the timeless architecture, while soaring domed ceilings, wide hallways and sweeping bronze staircases frame endless vistas throughout.

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The main level blends formal and informal living, from an elegant lounge with a Spanish limestone fireplace to a Louis XIV-inspired dining room and a chef’s kitchen outfitted with Miele and Wolf appliances. Dual library offices, a vaulted game room, three guest suites and a glass-wrapped gym complete the level, all connected by wraparound terraces.

Upstairs, five bedroom suites surround a grand landing, led by a primary suite with a private living room, domed office and terrace overlooking Malibu State Park. The lower level offers a 5,225-square-foot garage, a cinema with Dolby Atmos sound, a wine cellar and tasting room and a private beauty salon.

Outdoors, tennis and pickleball courts, a solar-heated pool and an outdoor pavilion complete this rare offering, crowned by a rooftop deck with 360-degree views.

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THE DETAILS

Address: 25300 Prado De La Magia, Calabasas, CA 91302
Living Area: 28,827 square feet, 8 bedrooms, 16 bathrooms
Asking Price: $35,500,000
Broker: Carolwood Estates

CONTACT

James Harris, DRE: # 01909801
(925) 395-1152
james@carolwoodre.com

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Hot Property

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