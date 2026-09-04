Hidden Hills Perfection: A New Standard in Luxury Living | Offered at $19.95M

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LA Times Studios’ Hot Property continues its exploration of the homes that define Los Angeles culture, history and aspiration. Through cinematic video and immersive storytelling, we open the doors to exceptional residences rarely seen and the stories behind them. In this episode, Hot Property takes a rare look inside a home set on 1.23 sprawling, private acres in star-studded Hidden Hills.

5544 Hoback Glen Road is a brand-new estate conceived and crafted with the finest materials and utmost quality throughout. This immaculate five-bedroom, seven-bathroom residence spans 10,000 square feet and delivers exquisite finishes at every turn.

Guests enter through a grand double-height foyer into public entertaining spaces defined by vaulted ceilings, triple-thick wood-paneled arched doorways and expert use of stone and organic materials. The magazine-worthy kitchen feels effortlessly elegant, with a reeded backsplash and hood, open shelving, custom chef-grade appliances and an oversized center island. The formal dining room delights the senses with large leaded French doors that showcase greenery beside a striking wine display wall, while a commanding staircase zig-zags upward beneath a bank of skylights.

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The sumptuous owner’s wing includes a private balcony, fireplace, dry bar with wine refrigeration and a showcase wardrobe closet with makeup desk and changing island. The spa-like primary bath features a massive dual-sink vanity, double rainwater shower clad in bookmatched stone, herringbone tile floors and a soaking tub. Additional amenities include a wellness center with dry sauna, gym and showers, plus a theatre, library/office, mud room, pajama room and elevator.

Outdoors, enjoy grassy lawns, a gorgeous infinity pool and spa, barbecue and a conversation pit with fire table.

A masterwork by Sharon Ohana of CDH Builders with architecture and design by Mike Khalesi of Beverly Hills One, this estate offers everything one would expect in this world-famous enclave where security and privacy are paramount.

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THE DETAILS

Address: 5544 Hoback Glen Road, Hidden Hills, CA 91302

Living Area: 10,000 square feet/1.23 acres, 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Asking Price: $19,950,000

Broker: Compass

CONTACT

Sally Forster Jones, DRE: #00558939

(310) 579-2200

sally@sfjgroup.com

