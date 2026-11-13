A Legacy Estate in One of L.A.’s Most Coveted Neighborhoods | Offered at $69.995M

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LA Times Studios’ Hot Property continues its exploration of the homes that define Los Angeles culture, history and aspiration. Through cinematic video and immersive storytelling, we open the doors to exceptional residences rarely seen and the stories behind them. In this episode, Hot Property takes a rare look at this extraordinary Transitional-style estate set within the prestigious enclave of North Beverly Park, one of Los Angeles’ most coveted and ultra-secure communities.

This extraordinary estate spans approximately 2.68 acres of remarkably private grounds with sweeping vistas from the glittering city skyline to the Pacific Ocean.

The residence underwent a complete gut remodel and was masterfully conceived by Harrison Design, Paradigm Developers and Mike Moser Studio. With nine bedrooms and twenty-two bathrooms, the estate offers a level of scale and luxury rarely encountered.

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A monumental pivot entry door opens to a grand foyer, where dual sweeping staircases frame the sitting room and draw the eye to breathtaking views through walls of glass. Floor-to-ceiling glass doors blur the line between indoors and out. A spectacular 18-person formal dining room, surrounded by walls of sliding glass, evokes the world’s finest restaurants.

The approximately 5,000-square-foot primary suite offers dual baths, a multi-room wardrobe, massage room, glam room and salon, dry sauna and a separate entrance. Further highlights include an executive office, a state-of-the-art screening room, extensive health and wellness amenities and two kitchens, including a commercial-grade chef’s kitchen.

The resort-inspired grounds feature an approximately 85-foot pool and spa, an outdoor kitchen, expansive lawns, a fruit orchard, eight hand-selected 100-year-old olive trees, two fire pit seating areas and a heated loggia with fireplaces at each end.

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A true legacy property: The adjacent vacant parcel at 74 Beverly Park Lane is available separately. Acquired together, they create a private compound of approximately 4.89 acres.

THE DETAILS

Address: 73 Beverly Park Lane, Beverly Hills, CA 90210

Lot Size: 2.68 acres, 9 bedrooms, 22 bathrooms

Asking Price: $69,995,000

Broker: Coldwell Banker

CONTACT

Jade Mills, DRE: 00526877

(310) 285-7508

homes@jademills.com

