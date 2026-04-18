Discover this Oak Pass Residence in Beverly Hills PO. Experience T-shape architecture, Fleetwood sliders and a primary suite wing. Step inside this sanctuary.
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517 Lakeview Canyon Road
Discover 517 Lakeview Canyon Road, a stunning 10-acre luxury estate in Westlake Village. Tour this fully remodeled 6-bed masterpiece. Inquire today!
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