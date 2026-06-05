$33.9 Million Contemporary Estate with Sweeping City-to-Ocean Views

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LA Times Studios’ Hot Property continues its exploration of the homes that define Los Angeles culture, history and aspiration. Through cinematic video and immersive storytelling, we open the doors to exceptional residences rarely seen and the stories behind them. In this episode, Hot Property steps inside this extraordinary contemporary estate with more than 13,000 square feet of sophisticated living space designed to capture sweeping panoramic views from Downtown Los Angeles and the Getty Museum to the Pacific Ocean.

Set on a .35-acre lot, the residence features five luxurious bedroom suites, seven full bathrooms and four half baths, seamlessly blending architectural design, technology and resort-caliber amenities. The dramatic great room serves as the heart of the home, opening completely through 110 linear feet of seamless, fully motorized glass walls soaring 11 feet high. Framed by breathtaking vistas, the space flows effortlessly into a chef’s kitchen appointed with Gaggenau appliances and four massive stone islands. A formal dining room and an ocean-view library or office further enhance the home’s elegant yet functional design.

Each bedroom is designed as a private retreat, featuring an ensuite bath, walk-in closet and direct access to a wraparound terrace through expansive glass sliding doors. The lower level is dedicated to entertainment and wellness, with a media room, fully lit bar, temperature-controlled wine room, glass-encased fitness studio, steam room, sauna and a cinematic theater finished in a contemporary neutral warm palette.

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Highlights include:



1,700 SF rooftop deck with rooftop bar

Zero-edge 60-foot infinity pool and spa

Outdoor firepit lounges and full kitchen

Crestron home automation system

Four-stop elevator from basement to roof deck

Four-car garage with USA Carousel car turner

Additional three-car motor court parking

Dramatic entry water feature

Designed by IR Architects and built by Colossal Properties, the residence combines grand-scale entertaining spaces with exceptional amenities and commanding views. From its striking architectural presentation to its thoughtfully curated indoor-outdoor living experience, every element has been designed to maximize comfort, privacy and connection to the surrounding landscape.

THE DETAILS

Address: 1210 Chickory Lane, Los Angeles, CA 90049

Living Area: 13,210 square feet on .35 acre lot, 5 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms, 4 half bathrooms

Asking Price: $33,995,000

Broker: Carolwood Estates

Contact:

David Parnes

(310) 894-3435

dparnes@carolwoodre.com

DRE#: 01905862

Phillip Braunstein

Colossal Properties

pb@colossal.la

