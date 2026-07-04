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Los Angeles Homes For Sale

1001 N. Crescent Drive

Exterior of home for sale at 1001 North Crescent Drive, Beverly Hills 90210
Exterior of home for sale at 1001 North Crescent Drive, Beverly Hills 90210
Living area of home for sale at 1001 North Crescent Drive, Beverly Hills 90210
Pool area of home for sale at 1001 North Crescent Drive, Beverly Hills 90210
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Set behind double gates in one of the most coveted pockets of Beverly Hills – north of Sunset, just behind the iconic Beverly Hills Hotel – this extraordinary estate offers both pedigree and privacy on a rare, nearly one-acre parcel. Designed by Paul R. Williams, the Colonial Revival home reflects his signature elegance, blending classic proportions with a warm, livable layout. Flooded with natural light, the interiors feel open and airy, with French doors and expansive windows framing picturesque views of the verdant gardens and grounds. A true estate in every sense – moments from Beverly Hills’ finest restaurants and shops yet offering the serenity of a world apart.

Location: 1001 North Crescent Drive, Beverly Hills 90210

Asking Price: $20,995,000

Living Area: 7,585 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms

Features: From the grand marble entry to the wood-paneled dining room, every space reflects timeless craftsmanship and refined detailing. Charming separate guest suite with two staff rooms, elegant cabana with bath and kitchen, lozenge-shaped pool, and lush landscaping with mature trees.

Contact: Carolwood Estates

Susân Perryman
(310) 261-1960
susan@map-development.com
www.Carolwoodre.com
DRE#: 01878839

Los Angeles Homes For Sale

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