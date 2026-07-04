1001 N. Crescent Drive
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Set behind double gates in one of the most coveted pockets of Beverly Hills – north of Sunset, just behind the iconic Beverly Hills Hotel – this extraordinary estate offers both pedigree and privacy on a rare, nearly one-acre parcel. Designed by Paul R. Williams, the Colonial Revival home reflects his signature elegance, blending classic proportions with a warm, livable layout. Flooded with natural light, the interiors feel open and airy, with French doors and expansive windows framing picturesque views of the verdant gardens and grounds. A true estate in every sense – moments from Beverly Hills’ finest restaurants and shops yet offering the serenity of a world apart.
Location: 1001 North Crescent Drive, Beverly Hills 90210
Asking Price: $20,995,000
Living Area: 7,585 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms
Features: From the grand marble entry to the wood-paneled dining room, every space reflects timeless craftsmanship and refined detailing. Charming separate guest suite with two staff rooms, elegant cabana with bath and kitchen, lozenge-shaped pool, and lush landscaping with mature trees.
Contact: Carolwood Estates
Susân Perryman
(310) 261-1960
susan@map-development.com
www.Carolwoodre.com
DRE#: 01878839