Los Angeles Living at Its Finest!
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Sunset cocktails. Skyline views. A rooftop all your own. At Spaulding Court in West Hollywood, this contemporary 3-bedroom, 3-bath residence pairs approximately 1,600 square feet of stylish interiors with an oversized private rooftop terrace. Entertain above the city with a built-in outdoor kitchen, barbecue and sweeping views from Griffith Observatory to Downtown L.A. Inside, 10-foot ceilings, wide-plank oak floors and an open layout set the scene, while a Bertazzoni-equipped kitchen and a serene primary suite elevate everyday living. Two gated parking spaces and a location near Whole Foods, Plummer Park and neighborhood dining complete the Southern California lifestyle.
Location: 1041 North Spaulding Avenue #208, Los Angeles 90046
Asking Price: $1,395,000
Year Built: 2020
Living Area: 1,600 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
Features: Private rooftop terrace; skyline views; outdoor kitchen & BBQ; 10-foot ceilings; oak hardwood floors; Bertazzoni appliances; primary suite with walkin closet; in-unit laundry; central heat & air; 2 gated parking spaces; storage
Contact: Engel & Völkers Beverly Hills
Josh Canova
(858) 361-7010
josh@rjoshcanova.com
www.rjoshcanova.com
DRE: 02131258