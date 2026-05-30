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Los Angeles Homes For Sale

1060 Oakmont Street

Pool area of home for sale at 1060 Oakmont Street, Brentwood 90049
Dining area of home for sale at 1060 Oakmont Street, Brentwood 90049
Living area of home for sale at 1060 Oakmont Street, Brentwood 90049
Interior of home for sale at 1060 Oakmont Street, Brentwood 90049
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The artist-designed abode was thoughtfully remodeled by the late Marshall Lewis, who was best known as a world-class painter before becoming a renowned architect. Tucked behind a long, gated driveway on two completely secluded acres, this stunning 5-bedroom, 6-bath architectural masterpiece seamlessly blends concrete, glass and light wood floors beneath soaring pitch-roof ceilings and dramatic skylights. The luxurious upper-level primary suite features dual closets and a newly remodeled bathroom, with three bedrooms downstairs, including a converted art studio and a fifth bedroom privately situated above the garage.

Location: 1060 Oakmont Street, Brentwood 90049

Asking Price: $9,995,000

Living Area: 5,505 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Features: The grounds are populated with giant, mature trees. Outside, meandering pathways wind through the grounds to a spectacular pool with a natural rock waterfall. A 3-car garage and durable metal roof complete this rare, one-of-a-kind retreat.

Contact: Carolwood Estates

Susan Smith, DRE#: 01187140
(310) 415-5175
susan@susansmithrealty.com

Sacha Smith, DRE#: 02191374
(310) 415-5019
sacha@susansmithrealty.com
www.carolwoodre.com

Los Angeles Homes For Sale

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