1060 Oakmont Street
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The artist-designed abode was thoughtfully remodeled by the late Marshall Lewis, who was best known as a world-class painter before becoming a renowned architect. Tucked behind a long, gated driveway on two completely secluded acres, this stunning 5-bedroom, 6-bath architectural masterpiece seamlessly blends concrete, glass and light wood floors beneath soaring pitch-roof ceilings and dramatic skylights. The luxurious upper-level primary suite features dual closets and a newly remodeled bathroom, with three bedrooms downstairs, including a converted art studio and a fifth bedroom privately situated above the garage.
Location: 1060 Oakmont Street, Brentwood 90049
Asking Price: $9,995,000
Living Area: 5,505 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms
Features: The grounds are populated with giant, mature trees. Outside, meandering pathways wind through the grounds to a spectacular pool with a natural rock waterfall. A 3-car garage and durable metal roof complete this rare, one-of-a-kind retreat.
Contact: Carolwood Estates
Susan Smith, DRE#: 01187140
(310) 415-5175
susan@susansmithrealty.com
Sacha Smith, DRE#: 02191374
(310) 415-5019
sacha@susansmithrealty.com
www.carolwoodre.com