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Los Angeles Homes For Sale

Arden Villa

Exterior of home for sale at 1145 Arden Road, Pasadena 91106
Exterior of home for sale at 1145 Arden Road, Pasadena 91106
Exterior of home for sale at 1145 Arden Road, Pasadena 91106
Backyard and pool area of home for sale at 1145 Arden Road, Pasadena 91106
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One of the landmark estates of San Marino/Pasadena, the William K. Jewett House & Gardens is spread over a gated and level nearly three acres of landscaped grounds, including the main and secondary homes, two pools, tennis court, green house, reflecting pond and expansive lawns and formal gardens. Designed by the venerable team of Sylvanus Marston & Garrett Van Pelt and completed in 1915, the entire estate, as well as the secondary Mid-Century Modern home with separate pool and gated driveway, underwent a massive renovation and redesign in 2019. In addition to systems and structural updates, Clements Design masterfully married existing 100+ year old handcrafted detailing.

Location: 1145 Arden Road, Pasadena 91106

Asking Price: $45,000,000

Living Area: 18,565 square feet, 8 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms

Features: The estate exudes the stalwart characteristics of the Gilded Age, at the same time feeling avant-garde, imaginative and creative. Set behind its grand wrought iron gates, the home and gardens have provided unparalleled privacy for its residents.

Contact: Carolwood Estates

Drew Fenton, DRE#: 01317962
(310) 623-3622
drew@drewfenton.com
www.Carolwoodre.com

Brent Chang, DRE#: 01822562
(626) 487-8100
brent@compass.com
www.Compass.com

Los Angeles Homes For Sale

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