1164 N. Doheny Drive
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Hidden in the heart of the Sunset Strip, this extraordinary private compound offers rare seclusion amid specimen trees, lush gardens and mature landscaping. Designed for effortless indoor-outdoor living, the villa features beautiful open spaces ideal for both family life and entertaining. In the kitchen, electronically operated doors open to reveal the grounds and a charming gazebo with a fireplace, while the primary suite includes a private enclosed balcony perfect for sleeping with the doors open on warm Los Angeles nights. The property comprises three structures: a three-bedroom main residence, a pool and guest house and a separate studio.
Location: 1164 N. Doheny Drive, Sunset Strip 90069
Asking Price: $11,995,000
Living Area: 5,900 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms
Features: The guest house is generously scaled and includes a bedroom with a Murphy bed, full bath, bar with kitchenette, outdoor dining area and massage room. With their own private entrances, the gym opens directly to the yard, while the get-ready and glam studio includes a half bath.
Contact: Carolwood Estates
Richard Ehrlich
(310) 968-8881
richard@richardehrlich.com
www.carolwoodre.com
DRE: #01267136