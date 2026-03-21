Fryman Canyon Estates
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So utterly private, you disappear from the world as you drive up to your sanctuary in this hidden cul-de-sac. Behind gates and up a long private driveway, this is modern Spanish architecture with authenticity and restraint. One acre of private hillside grounds: secluded, elevated and remarkably quiet. Located in one of the city’s most sought-after neighborhoods, with some of the best hiking trails right outside your backyard. It’s a rare volume suited equally for creative work, wellness, entertaining or quiet reflection. A beautiful retreat with scale, character and proximity. This is a rare opportunity to own a private, exceptional home in Fryman Canyon Estates.
Location: 11662 Duque Avenue, Studio City 91604
Asking Price: $5,295,000
Year Built: 1972
Living Area: 4,638 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
Features: Also available for lease at $19,999/month.
Contact: The Agency
Craig Knizek, DRE#: 01377932
(818) 618-1006
cknizek@theagencyre.com
www.theagencyre.com/agent/craig-knizek
Karen Silver, DRE#: 01985126
(310) 871-4208
karen.silver@theagencyre.com