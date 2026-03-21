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LA County Homes

Fryman Canyon Estates

Living area of home for sale at 11662 Duque Avenue, Studio City 91604
Living area of home for sale at 11662 Duque Avenue, Studio City 91604
Dining area/kitchen of home for sale at 11662 Duque Avenue, Studio City 91604
Pool area of home for sale at 11662 Duque Avenue, Studio City 91604
Paid Program

So utterly private, you disappear from the world as you drive up to your sanctuary in this hidden cul-de-sac. Behind gates and up a long private driveway, this is modern Spanish architecture with authenticity and restraint. One acre of private hillside grounds: secluded, elevated and remarkably quiet. Located in one of the city’s most sought-after neighborhoods, with some of the best hiking trails right outside your backyard. It’s a rare volume suited equally for creative work, wellness, entertaining or quiet reflection. A beautiful retreat with scale, character and proximity. This is a rare opportunity to own a private, exceptional home in Fryman Canyon Estates.

Location: 11662 Duque Avenue, Studio City 91604

Asking Price: $5,295,000

Year Built: 1972

Living Area: 4,638 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Features: Also available for lease at $19,999/month.

Contact: The Agency

Craig Knizek, DRE#: 01377932
(818) 618-1006
cknizek@theagencyre.com
www.theagencyre.com/agent/craig-knizek

Karen Silver, DRE#: 01985126
(310) 871-4208
karen.silver@theagencyre.com

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