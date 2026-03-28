12040 Maxwellton Road
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Nestled in the heart of Studio City’s coveted Silver Triangle, this newly constructed modern farmhouse blends natural materials, designer finishes and luxurious amenities to create a truly refined, light-filled sanctuary. Sitting on an oversized lot, the thoughtfully designed 5bed/5.5bath main house and separate 1bed/1bath guest house balance architecture and lifestyle with quiet ease. Outside, the separately addressed detached guest house features exceptional flexibility for guests, extended family or can function as a private studio space.
Location: 12040 Maxwellton Road, Studio City 91604
Asking Price: $5,975,000
Year Built: 2026
Living Area: 6 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms
Features: Additional amenities include solar panels for house and ADU, built-in security cameras, integrated speakers, WIFI system, corrugated metal roof and home control systems. The property is fully electric with no gas.
Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty
Bryan Abrams, DRE#: 01238720
(818) 266-4300
bryan@bryanabrams.com
www.bryanabrams.com
Phoebe Abrams, DRE#: 02226954
(818) 577-3433
phoebe.abrams@sothebys.realty