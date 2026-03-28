Advertisement
LA County Homes

12040 Maxwellton Road

Exterior of home for sale at 12040 Maxwellton Road, Studio City 91604
(GavinCater)
Living area of home for sale at 12040 Maxwellton Road, Studio City 91604
(GavinCater)
Kitchen of home for sale at 12040 Maxwellton Road, Studio City 91604
(GavinCater)
Pool area of home for sale at 12040 Maxwellton Road, Studio City 91604
(GavinCater)
Paid Program

Nestled in the heart of Studio City’s coveted Silver Triangle, this newly constructed modern farmhouse blends natural materials, designer finishes and luxurious amenities to create a truly refined, light-filled sanctuary. Sitting on an oversized lot, the thoughtfully designed 5bed/5.5bath main house and separate 1bed/1bath guest house balance architecture and lifestyle with quiet ease. Outside, the separately addressed detached guest house features exceptional flexibility for guests, extended family or can function as a private studio space.

www.12040Maxwellton.com

Location: 12040 Maxwellton Road, Studio City 91604

Asking Price: $5,975,000

Year Built: 2026

Living Area: 6 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms

Features: Additional amenities include solar panels for house and ADU, built-in security cameras, integrated speakers, WIFI system, corrugated metal roof and home control systems. The property is fully electric with no gas.

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Bryan Abrams, DRE#: 01238720
(818) 266-4300
bryan@bryanabrams.com
www.bryanabrams.com

Phoebe Abrams, DRE#: 02226954
(818) 577-3433
phoebe.abrams@sothebys.realty

LA County HomesHot Property

Hot Property

Exclusive updates on SoCal's most luxurious homes for sale, brought to you by LA Times Studios — stay ahead in the market.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Advertisement
Advertisement