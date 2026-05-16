1210 Chickory Lane
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Positioned to capture sweeping, uninterrupted vistas from Downtown to the Pacific, this newly constructed estate by IR Architects and Colossal Properties spans 13,210 square feet, offering 5 bedrooms, 7 full baths and 4 half baths at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac. Arrival is marked by a tranquil water feature, bespoke landscaping and a driveway to the garage below. A grand entry foyer extends sight lines straight across the home to the horizon beyond, with a glass-wrapped staircase anchoring the main living and dining spaces.
Location: 1210 Chickory Lane, Brentwood 90049
Asking Price: $33,995,000
Year Built: 2026
Living Area: 13,210 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms
Features: The interiors are defined by volume and warmth, where travertine, wood, glass and water interplay to create a refined, wabi-sabi sensibility throughout. The main level unfolds in a seamless sequence of interconnected spaces.
Contact: Carolwood Estates
David Parnes
(310) 894-3435
DParnes@carolwoodre.com
www.carolwoodre.com
DRE#: 01905862