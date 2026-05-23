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Los Angeles Homes For Sale

New Modern Lodge in the City

Pool area of home for sale at 12309 Viewcrest Road, Studio City 91604
Interior of home for sale at 12309 Viewcrest Road, Studio City 91604
Pool area of home for sale at 12309 Viewcrest Road, Studio City 91604
Bedroom of home for sale at 12309 Viewcrest Road, Studio City 91604
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Lodge-like resort home in Studio City by Koffka Phakos Design resides on over an acre of lushly landscaped and gated grounds with towering mature trees providing an extraordinary level of privacy and sophistication in a premier location. The 10,000 SF main house (including 1,200 SF primary suite) with a two-car garage and the 1,600 SF guesthouse with its own two-car garage were intentionally designed for both grand scale entertaining as well as luxe day to day living.

Location: 12309 Viewcrest Road, Studio City 91604

Asking Price: $28,000,000

Year Built: 2026

Living Area: 10,883 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms

Features: 7 en suite bd; 11 ba; 18-foot living room ceilings with steel frame wine storage; 6 additional parking spaces behind house; exterior sheathed by a layer of fire-rated Densglass & fire-rated Shoshugiban siding from Nokamoto Forestry; guest house with gym, steam room and sauna

Contact:

Sotheby’s International Realty
Ernie Carswell, DRE#: 01111566
(310) 345-7500
ernie@carswellandassociates.com
www.carswellandassociates.com

Compass
Karen Medved, DRE#: 01991628
(310) 266-4236
karen.medved@compass.com
www.teammedved.net

Los Angeles Homes For Sale

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