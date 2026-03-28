Five-Unit Mediterranean Revival
-
- Share via
Charming Mediterranean Revival: five-unit investment/owner-user nestled in the heart of West Hollywood. The original front building, built in 1923, features two single-story flats facing the idyllic tree-lined street. The three units to the rear with garden courtyard were built in 1954 with a mid-century vernacular and are accessed via the porte cochere drive, lined with citrus and adjacent to a two-car garage. Minutes away from iconic dining and shopping spots. An excellent opportunity to have a foothold in the vibrant West Hollywood community. Two units to be delivered vacant at closing.
Location: 1266, 1268 North Flores Street, West Hollywood 90069
Asking Price: $2,100,000
Year Built: 1923, 1954
Living Area: 4,830 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms
Features: Convenient West Hollywood location; Classic Roman arch windows and Spanish tile accents; Abundance of natural light; Variety of unit sizes; Outdoor courtyard abundant with fruit and floral trees; 2-car garage
Contact: Compass
George Penner
(626) 708-8815
george.penner@compass.com
www.georgepennerteam.com
DRE#: 01394929