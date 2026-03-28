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LA County Homes

Five-Unit Mediterranean Revival

Exterior of home for sale at 1266, 1268 North Flores Street, West Hollywood 90069
(STERLING REED)
Living area of home for sale at 1266, 1268 North Flores Street, West Hollywood 90069
(STERLING REED)
Dining area of home for sale at 1266, 1268 North Flores Street, West Hollywood 90069
(STERLING REED)
Kitchen of home for sale at 1266, 1268 North Flores Street, West Hollywood 90069
(STERLING REED)
Paid Program

Charming Mediterranean Revival: five-unit investment/owner-user nestled in the heart of West Hollywood. The original front building, built in 1923, features two single-story flats facing the idyllic tree-lined street. The three units to the rear with garden courtyard were built in 1954 with a mid-century vernacular and are accessed via the porte cochere drive, lined with citrus and adjacent to a two-car garage. Minutes away from iconic dining and shopping spots. An excellent opportunity to have a foothold in the vibrant West Hollywood community. Two units to be delivered vacant at closing.

Location: 1266, 1268 North Flores Street, West Hollywood 90069

Asking Price: $2,100,000

Year Built: 1923, 1954

Living Area: 4,830 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

Features: Convenient West Hollywood location; Classic Roman arch windows and Spanish tile accents; Abundance of natural light; Variety of unit sizes; Outdoor courtyard abundant with fruit and floral trees; 2-car garage

Contact: Compass

George Penner
(626) 708-8815
george.penner@compass.com
www.georgepennerteam.com
DRE#: 01394929

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