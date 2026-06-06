Linda Vista Architectural Icon
-
- Share via
A rare opportunity to acquire one of Linda Vista’s most significant architectural residences. Perched on a private road and integrated into the hillside, this landmark mid-century home was designed in 1961 by Bill Williams, in an enclave developed by S. Merendino of USC. Set on nearly one-third acre, it offers sweeping views of the San Gabriel Mountains, Pasadena City Hall, the Rose Bowl and Brookside Golf Course. Bamboo and terrazzo floors ground a light-filled great room, while steel, concrete and glass connect the interior to nature. Renovated by architect Tom Marble, with landscape design by Michael Kirchmann and Kelly L. Kinney.
Location: 1290 Rancheros Road, Pasadena 91103
Asking Price: $2,850,000
Year Built: 1961
Living Area: 2,136 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
Features: Linda Vista landmark; private hillside; 1961 USC design (Merendino & Williams); 1/3 acre; panoramic mountain & Pasadena views; mid-century modern; original details; Fleetwood doors; 2 suites + 3rd bedroom; Tom Marble renovation; award-winning design; pool; spa; decks
Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty
Monique Cruz
(626) 290-0327
monique.cruz@sothebys.realty
www.moniquecruz.com
DRE#: 02210077