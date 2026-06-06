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Linda Vista Architectural Icon

Living area of home for sale at 1290 Rancheros Road, Pasadena 91103
Front of home for sale at 1290 Rancheros Road, Pasadena 91103
of home for sale at
Pool area of home for sale at 1290 Rancheros Road, Pasadena 91103
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A rare opportunity to acquire one of Linda Vista’s most significant architectural residences. Perched on a private road and integrated into the hillside, this landmark mid-century home was designed in 1961 by Bill Williams, in an enclave developed by S. Merendino of USC. Set on nearly one-third acre, it offers sweeping views of the San Gabriel Mountains, Pasadena City Hall, the Rose Bowl and Brookside Golf Course. Bamboo and terrazzo floors ground a light-filled great room, while steel, concrete and glass connect the interior to nature. Renovated by architect Tom Marble, with landscape design by Michael Kirchmann and Kelly L. Kinney.

Location: 1290 Rancheros Road, Pasadena 91103

Asking Price: $2,850,000

Year Built: 1961

Living Area: 2,136 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Features: Linda Vista landmark; private hillside; 1961 USC design (Merendino & Williams); 1/3 acre; panoramic mountain & Pasadena views; mid-century modern; original details; Fleetwood doors; 2 suites + 3rd bedroom; Tom Marble renovation; award-winning design; pool; spa; decks

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Monique Cruz
(626) 290-0327
monique.cruz@sothebys.realty
www.moniquecruz.com
DRE#: 02210077

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