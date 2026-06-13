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Los Angeles Homes For Sale

32 Acres Across Eight Parcels

Rendering of home on land for sale at 13511 Mulholland Drive, Beverly Hills 90210
Rendering of home interior on land for sale at 13511 Mulholland Drive, Beverly Hills 90210
Rendering of aerial of home on land for sale at 13511 Mulholland Drive, Beverly Hills 90210
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One of the largest remaining land assemblages along this iconic ridgeline, offering a scale and flexibility rarely available in Los Angeles. Set on a plateau with direct access to city utilities, the property is a viable canvas for a significant estate, multi-residence compound or long-term land hold. The offering provides optionality for phased development or a legacy compound design (buyer to verify all development potential). In a corridor where most properties are measured in fractions of an acre, opportunities of this magnitude are exceptionally limited. Positioned moments from Bel-Air, Holmby Hills and the Westside.

Location: 13511 Mulholland Drive, Beverly Hills 90210

Asking Price: $12,000,000

Year Built: *Virtual Renderings (see disclaimer)

Living Area: 1,359,715 square feet

Features: Expansive width; multiple access points; sweeping canyon-to-valley views; five points of ingress and multiple street-facing addresses. *These images have been digitally enhanced. All unaltered images are available here: www.sothebysrealty.com/ID/VLVE3G

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Allen Roth, DRE#: 01272304
(310) 387-7087
allen.roth@sothebys.realty
www.allenroth.com

Lissa Lebel, DRE#: 02032063
(323) 842-0003
lissa.lebel@sothebys.realty
www.lissalebelhomes.com

Los Angeles Homes For Sale

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