32 Acres Across Eight Parcels
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One of the largest remaining land assemblages along this iconic ridgeline, offering a scale and flexibility rarely available in Los Angeles. Set on a plateau with direct access to city utilities, the property is a viable canvas for a significant estate, multi-residence compound or long-term land hold. The offering provides optionality for phased development or a legacy compound design (buyer to verify all development potential). In a corridor where most properties are measured in fractions of an acre, opportunities of this magnitude are exceptionally limited. Positioned moments from Bel-Air, Holmby Hills and the Westside.
Location: 13511 Mulholland Drive, Beverly Hills 90210
Asking Price: $12,000,000
Year Built: *Virtual Renderings (see disclaimer)
Living Area: 1,359,715 square feet
Features: Expansive width; multiple access points; sweeping canyon-to-valley views; five points of ingress and multiple street-facing addresses. *These images have been digitally enhanced. All unaltered images are available here: www.sothebysrealty.com/ID/VLVE3G
Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty
Allen Roth, DRE#: 01272304
(310) 387-7087
allen.roth@sothebys.realty
www.allenroth.com
Lissa Lebel, DRE#: 02032063
(323) 842-0003
lissa.lebel@sothebys.realty
www.lissalebelhomes.com