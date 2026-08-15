OPAL: 1360 Laurel Way
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One of the most highly anticipated projects to come to market in the city’s history, this magnificent entertainer’s showplace is a palatial masterpiece, a transformative artistic vision executed by highly acclaimed designer & developer to the elite, Ramtin Ray Nosrati. Custom European furnishings are included with purchase, near the world-famous Beverly Hills Hotel, the fabulous high fashion of Rodeo Drive and many reasons that make Los Angeles a global destination. Surrounded by some of the most expensive homes in the world, OPAL represents not only the next phase of architectural progression but a thought-forward reimagining of what true luxury means in the modern era.
Location: 1360 Laurel Way, Beverly Hills Post Office 90210
Asking Price: $53,000,000
Year Built: 2026
Living Area: 19,100 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms
Features: One of the largest residential closets ever permitted in Los Angeles! Positioned behind a fortress-like enclosure, this ultra-private contemporary chateau is adorned with verdant beauty & set amidst lush ficus, legacy olive trees & palms with a vast motor court for up to 12 vehicles.
Contact: Carolwood Estates
Jonathan Nash, DRE: #01943888
(424) 230-6088
jonathan@resnickandnash.com
www.carolwoodre.com
Sally Forster Jones, DRE: #00558939
(310) 579-2200
showings@sallyforsterjones.com
www.compass.com
Tomer Fridman, DRE: #01750717
(310) 919-1038
tomer@thefridmangroup.com
Christie’s International Real Estate