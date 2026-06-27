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Los Angeles Homes For Sale

W. Van E. Thompson Estate, 1931

Home for sale: 1440 Park Place, San Marino, CA 91108
(Cameron Carothers)
Home for sale: 1440 Park Place, San Marino, CA 91108
(Cameron Carothers)
Home for sale: 1440 Park Place, San Marino, CA 91108
(Cameron Carothers)
Home for sale: 1440 Park Place, San Marino, CA 91108
(Cameron Carothers)
Paid Program

Perched on a 1.75 acre lot, this pristine 1931 Italian Villa, designed by Edwin L. Westberg, AIA, marries European romance with commanding vistas. Inspired by Florence’s 14th-century Palazzo Davanzati, the manor unfolds as a timeless legacy property with pool, spa and manicured grounds. Grand public rooms balance scale and warmth with richly detailed craftsmanship, hand-forged ironwork, beautiful coffered redwood paneled wood ceilings, period windows and meticulous tilework. Light-filled chef’s kitchen and sunporch. Stately formal dining room perfect for entertaining. Extremely Private. 5 bed | 7 baths. 1440 Park Place, San Marino. $10,500,000.

Location: 1440 Park Place, San Marino 91108

Asking Price: $10,500,000

Year Built: 1931

Living Area: 7,780 square foot (taped), 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Features: Swimmer’s pool and spa, meticulous restoration by Madeline Stuart Associates, mature landscaping refined and updated by Gabriela Yariv Landscape Design, ADU plans by Vandevelde Architects. commanding views, solar energy

Contact: Compass

George Penner
(626) 807-8558
george.penner@compass.com
georgepennerteam.com
DRE#: 01394929

Greg Holcomb
(310) 435-3711
greg@gregholcomb.com
DRE#: 01347788

Los Angeles Homes For Sale

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