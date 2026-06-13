Neutra Triumph
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Neutra’s triumph, The Sale House, 1960. A masterwork by renowned architect Richard Neutra, this iconic mid-century residence crowns the highest point of Brentwood’s coveted Tigertail Road. Easily one of the most preserved Neutra homes available today. Originally commissioned by artist Elsa Sale and her husband Robert, the residence was thoughtfully designed to showcase art through carefully placed skylights, custom lighting and an open, light-filled floor plan. Expansive vistas stretch across the canyons, city and Pacific Ocean. The Sale House is more than a home; it is a living work of art and an important piece of Los Angeles architectural history.
Location: 1531 North Tigertail Road, Los Angeles 90049
Asking Price: $4,750,000
Year Built: 1960
Living Area: 1,632 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
Features: One of the most preserved Neutra homes available today; highest point of Brentwood’s coveted Tigertail Rd; on over an acre; skylights, custom lighting, open floor plan; original built-in furnishings, cabinetry, mosaic artwork, pool and diving board; expansive vistas of canyons, city, ocean
Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty
Ernie Carswell, DRE#: 01111566
(310) 345-7500
ernie@carswellandassociates.com
www.carswellandassociates.com
Spencer Daley, DRE#: 02005446
(805) 469-6752
spencer@carswellandassociates.com
www.spencerdaley.com