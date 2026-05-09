Advertisement
Los Angeles Homes For Sale

Picture Perfect Cape Cod

Exterior of home for sale at 1536 Bradbury Road, San Marino 91108
Living room of home for sale at 1536 Bradbury Road, San Marino 91108
Dining area of home for sale at 1536 Bradbury Road, San Marino 91108
Kitchen of home for sale at 1536 Bradbury Road, San Marino 91108
Paid Program

Located on a picturesque tree-lined street just blocks from San Marino High School and Carver Elementary, this quintessential Cape Cod feels like it is straight out of a movie. A brick façade, bay windows and red lacquered front door create a memorable first impression. Lovingly cared for by the same family for over 50 years, this home seamlessly blends warmth with thoughtful updates. Sunlit living spaces with hardwood floors and a stately fireplace invite gathering, while the updated kitchen supports gracious entertaining. The private yard, framed by mature landscaping, offers a peaceful retreat. A rare opportunity to call a truly special home your own.

Location: 1536 Bradbury Road, San Marino 91108

Asking Price: $2,150,000

Year Built: 1948

Living Area: 2,299 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

Features: Award-winning San Marino Schools; updated kitchen with quartz counters, decorative tile backsplash and 8-burner range; remodeled bathrooms; main-floor bedroom suite; walk-in closets; California basement; mature landscaping; oversized 2-car garage

Contact: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Matt McIntyre
(626) 437-3643
MPMcIntyre@bhhscal.com
www.MPMcIntyre.com
DRE#: 01844466

Los Angeles Homes For Sale

Hot Property

Exclusive updates on SoCal's most luxurious homes for sale, brought to you by LA Times Studios — stay ahead in the market.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Advertisement
Advertisement