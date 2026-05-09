Picture Perfect Cape Cod
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Located on a picturesque tree-lined street just blocks from San Marino High School and Carver Elementary, this quintessential Cape Cod feels like it is straight out of a movie. A brick façade, bay windows and red lacquered front door create a memorable first impression. Lovingly cared for by the same family for over 50 years, this home seamlessly blends warmth with thoughtful updates. Sunlit living spaces with hardwood floors and a stately fireplace invite gathering, while the updated kitchen supports gracious entertaining. The private yard, framed by mature landscaping, offers a peaceful retreat. A rare opportunity to call a truly special home your own.
Location: 1536 Bradbury Road, San Marino 91108
Asking Price: $2,150,000
Year Built: 1948
Living Area: 2,299 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
Features: Award-winning San Marino Schools; updated kitchen with quartz counters, decorative tile backsplash and 8-burner range; remodeled bathrooms; main-floor bedroom suite; walk-in closets; California basement; mature landscaping; oversized 2-car garage
Contact: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties
Matt McIntyre
(626) 437-3643
MPMcIntyre@bhhscal.com
www.MPMcIntyre.com
DRE#: 01844466