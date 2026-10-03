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Los Angeles Homes For Sale

Captivating California Ranch

Exterior of home for sale at 1550 Old House Road, Pasadena 91107
(see)
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This quintessential California Ranch-style home, tucked on a quiet cul-de-sac near Eaton Canyon Golf Course, captures the ease and optimism of California living. Beautifully sited on nearly half an acre, the home reflects an era when indoor-outdoor living was paramount, and everything simply seemed to make sense. Warm oak floors, two fireplaces and French doors opening to a broad deck create inviting spaces for everyday living. Mature landscaping surrounds the grounds, while a terraced lower yard provides room to dream. With an intuitive single-level floor plan and beautiful connections to the outdoors, this is California living, then and now.

Location: 1550 Old House Road, Pasadena 91107

Asking Price: $1,645,000

Year Built: 1953

Living Area: 1,899 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

Features: 19,981 sf lot; quiet cul-de-sac; single-level floor plan; remodeled kitchen & bathrooms; primary suite; hardwood floors; original moldings & details; newer French doors (2025); newer roof (2020); generous deck & expansive grounds; large detached 2-car garage

Contact: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Matt McIntyre
(626) 437-3643
MPMcIntyre@bhhscal.com
www.MPMcIntyre.com
DRE: #01844466

Los Angeles Homes For Sale

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