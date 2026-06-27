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Los Angeles Homes For Sale

1615 Blue Jay Way

Home for sale: 1615 Blue Jay Way, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Home for sale: 1615 Blue Jay Way, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Home for sale: 1615 Blue Jay Way, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Home for sale: 1615 Blue Jay Way, West Hollywood, CA 90069
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Originally completed in 2020 and reimagined in 2025 by Dahmor Studio. Set on one of the Bird Streets’ most storied addresses, celebrated for its Beatles heritage, cinematic skyline views and enduring architectural pedigree, the home commands sweeping vistas from the city to the ocean. A palette of organic materials defines the newly re-envisioned Balearic aesthetic, with a stone facade that evokes the quiet elegance of a Mediterranean villa. Throughout the interiors there is a continuous sense of light and space, anchored by an atrium that runs through the center of the home. Floor-to-ceiling doors open to the outdoors and frame the panorama beyond.

Location: 1615 Blue Jay Way, West Hollywood 90069

Asking Price: $19,500,000

Year Built: 2018

Living Area: 12,049 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms

Features: The interiors flow to a series of outdoor living environments, including a generous pool terrace with an outdoor kitchen and dining area set against far-reaching views. Three lounges, two bars, a library, screening room, gym, dining room, two kitchens, office and sunroom.

Contact: Carolwood Estates

Jonathan Nash
(424) 230-6088
jonathan@resnickandnash.com
carolwoodre.com
DRE#: 01943888

Stephen Resnick
(310) 210-5048
stephen@sresnick.com
carolwoodre.com
DRE#: 01241282

Los Angeles Homes For Sale

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