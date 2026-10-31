1630 Amalfi Drive
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This Upper Riviera Cape Cod Traditional estate sits on an approximately 18,500-square-foot gated lot on Amalfi Drive in Pacific Palisades, offering exceptional privacy. Soaring ceilings and grand-scale interiors unfold across three levels, encompassing 7 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. Renowned designer Jeff Andrews has created a sophisticated environment for living and entertaining, thoughtfully incorporating amenities for an effortless Southern California lifestyle. The main level features gracious living and dining spaces, a gorgeous sweeping staircase and an extraordinary kitchen with a breakfast nook, oversized island, glass-enclosed wine room and lounge area.
Location: 1630 Amalfi Drive, Pacific Palisades 90272
Asking Price: $16,900,000
Year Built: 2014
Living Area: 10,014 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms
Features: Sliding glass doors open to a broad, elevated patio overlooking the private grounds. A swimmer’s pool and spa anchor the expansive, level backyard, complete with a sports court, BBQ and multiple areas for outdoor lounging and dining.
Contact: Carolwood Estates
Stephen Sigoloff, DRE: 00796067
(310) 804-8180
ss@carolwoodre.com
www.carolwoodre.com
Nick Spiro, DRE: 02148302
(310) 866-2485
nickspiro@me.com
www.carolwoodre.com