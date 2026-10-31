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Los Angeles Homes For Sale

1630 Amalfi Drive

Exterior of home for sale at 1630 Amalfi Drive, Pacific Palisades 90272
Paid Program

This Upper Riviera Cape Cod Traditional estate sits on an approximately 18,500-square-foot gated lot on Amalfi Drive in Pacific Palisades, offering exceptional privacy. Soaring ceilings and grand-scale interiors unfold across three levels, encompassing 7 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. Renowned designer Jeff Andrews has created a sophisticated environment for living and entertaining, thoughtfully incorporating amenities for an effortless Southern California lifestyle. The main level features gracious living and dining spaces, a gorgeous sweeping staircase and an extraordinary kitchen with a breakfast nook, oversized island, glass-enclosed wine room and lounge area.

Location: 1630 Amalfi Drive, Pacific Palisades 90272

Asking Price: $16,900,000

Year Built: 2014

Living Area: 10,014 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms

Features: Sliding glass doors open to a broad, elevated patio overlooking the private grounds. A swimmer’s pool and spa anchor the expansive, level backyard, complete with a sports court, BBQ and multiple areas for outdoor lounging and dining.

Contact: Carolwood Estates

Stephen Sigoloff, DRE: 00796067
(310) 804-8180
ss@carolwoodre.com
www.carolwoodre.com

Nick Spiro, DRE: 02148302
(310) 866-2485
nickspiro@me.com
www.carolwoodre.com

Los Angeles Homes For Sale

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