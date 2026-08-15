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Los Angeles Homes For Sale

16694 Calle Arbolada

Front of home for sale at 16694 Calle Arbolada, Los Angeles 90272
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This spectacular Highlands home located on a favorite street in the Summit offers a floor plan that rarely comes to market. Double-height ceilings throughout – perfect for an art collector – with 4 spacious bedrooms upstairs and a 5th on the first floor. The primary suite retreat includes a double-sided fireplace, custom walk-in closet, updated bath, vaulted ceilings and breathtaking views. The owners have added many improvements, including a Life Source whole-house water filtration system, tankless water heater, all plumbing re-piped with PEX, Tesla charger in garage, Jackshaft garage door openers which connect to your app and much more.

Location: 16694 Calle Arbolada, Los Angeles 90272

Asking Price: $2,995,000

Year Built: 1990

Living Area: 3,874 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Features: This beautiful property includes membership to the Summit Club with a plethora of amenities – pool, tennis & pickleball courts, gym, playground, basketball, etc. as well as the Palisades Drive Rec Assoc (PDRA). At almost 4,000 sq ft, this is a rare opportunity.

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Susan Montgomery
(310) 251-7022
susan.montgomery@sothebys.realty
DRE: #01269732

Los Angeles Homes For Sale

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