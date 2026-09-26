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Los Angeles Homes For Sale

A Coveted Perch in Comstock Hills

Aerial of home for sale at 1717 Comstock Avenue, Los Angeles 90024
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Perched above the street on a prominent quarter-acre homesite, 1717 Comstock Avenue feels like a private, mini Beverly Hills Hotel – lush, elevated and unmistakably Los Angeles. The 1920s Spanish residence offers 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, approximately 4,035 square feet, hardwood floors, tall ceilings, gracious living spaces, balconies and exceptional privacy. Once owned by a three-time Olympic figure skating champion and Hollywood star, the home blends Old Hollywood character, resort-like appeal and a coveted Comstock Hills location.

Location: 1717 Comstock Avenue, Los Angeles 90024

Asking Price: $4,995,000

Year Built: 1927

Living Area: 4,035 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Features: 4 BD; 5 BA; approx. 4,035 SF; 10,859 SF lot; 1920s Spanish architecture; elevated promontory setting; multiple balconies; Wolf range; Sub-Zero refrigerator; hardwood floors; high ceilings; flexible office/den; exceptional privacy; Old Hollywood pedigree

Contact: Engel & Völkers Beverly Hills

Josh Canova
(858) 361-7010
josh@rjoshcanova.com
www.rjoshcanova.com
DRE: #02131258

Los Angeles Homes For Sale

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