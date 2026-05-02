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Los Angeles Homes For Sale

1755 Ocean Avenue, 203

Pool area of condo for sale at 1755 Ocean Avenue, 203, Santa Monica 90401
Living area of condo for sale at 1755 Ocean Avenue, 203, Santa Monica 90401
Bedroom of condo for sale at 1755 Ocean Avenue, 203, Santa Monica 90401
Kitchen of condo for sale at 1755 Ocean Avenue, 203, Santa Monica 90401
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At the Seychelle, one of Ocean Avenue’s most secure, well-serviced luxury buildings by Related, this refined coastal home offers a lifestyle built around ease, privacy and world-class accessibility. Sunlight filters into the open living space, whilst a gourmet Thermador open kitchen created to entertain and modern interiors designed for comfort and enjoyment complement the interior. Step outside and the best of Santa Monica unfolds effortlessly: morning walks through Palisades Park, the beach, Metro access for stress-free city connections and the vibrant energy of the Pier with its endless dining and activities. Moments from boutiques, Venice, Abbot Kinney – a coastal life.

www.Ocean203.com

Location: 1755 Ocean Avenue, 203, Santa Monica 90401

Asking Price: $1,695,000

Year Built: 2014

Living Area: 1,250 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

Features: With 24-hour concierge, secure parking, a rooftop pool, fitness center and residents’ lounges, the Seychelle delivers true lock-and-leave peace of mind in one of Santa Monica’s most coveted locations.

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Enzo Ricciardelli
(310) 853-3837
Enzo.Ricciardelli@sothebys.realty
www.Enzorealty.com
DRE#: 01097604

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