1755 Ocean Avenue, 203
-
- Share via
At the Seychelle, one of Ocean Avenue’s most secure, well-serviced luxury buildings by Related, this refined coastal home offers a lifestyle built around ease, privacy and world-class accessibility. Sunlight filters into the open living space, whilst a gourmet Thermador open kitchen created to entertain and modern interiors designed for comfort and enjoyment complement the interior. Step outside and the best of Santa Monica unfolds effortlessly: morning walks through Palisades Park, the beach, Metro access for stress-free city connections and the vibrant energy of the Pier with its endless dining and activities. Moments from boutiques, Venice, Abbot Kinney – a coastal life.
Location: 1755 Ocean Avenue, 203, Santa Monica 90401
Asking Price: $1,695,000
Year Built: 2014
Living Area: 1,250 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
Features: With 24-hour concierge, secure parking, a rooftop pool, fitness center and residents’ lounges, the Seychelle delivers true lock-and-leave peace of mind in one of Santa Monica’s most coveted locations.
Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty
Enzo Ricciardelli
(310) 853-3837
Enzo.Ricciardelli@sothebys.realty
www.Enzorealty.com
DRE#: 01097604