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LA County Homes

182 North Carmelina Avenue

Exterior of home for sale at 182 North Carmelina Avenue, Los Angeles 90049
Aerial of home for sale at 182 North Carmelina Avenue, Los Angeles 90049
Living area of home for sale at 182 North Carmelina Avenue, Los Angeles 90049
Outdoor living area of home for sale at 182 North Carmelina Avenue, Los Angeles 90049
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Set on one of Brentwood’s most sought-after streets, this William Hefner-designed Mediterranean estate combines architectural pedigree with sweeping Getty views and resort-inspired living. A long, gated, tree-lined drive leads to the residence, placing it well away from the street and creating a rare sense of privacy. Inside, the home features a total of six bedrooms, with four bedrooms upstairs and the other two bedrooms currently set up as a home office and a private gym, five bathrooms, two powder rooms, high ceilings, French doors and abundant natural light throughout.

www.182NorthCarmelina.com

Location: 182 North Carmelina Avenue, Los Angeles 90049

Asking Price: $14,900,000

Year Built: 2003

Living Area: 7,021 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Features: A patio deck with outdoor kitchen, a fire-pit lounge with custom water wall, and a pool and spa positioned to capture the views. Set into the hillside, the garden offers mature citrus, avocado, apple and pomegranate trees, and a charming chicken coop with secure run.

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Catherine Ross
(310) 882-9589
catherine.ross@sothebys.realty
www.catherinerossla.com
DRE#: 02085322

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