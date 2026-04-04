182 North Carmelina Avenue
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Set on one of Brentwood’s most sought-after streets, this William Hefner-designed Mediterranean estate combines architectural pedigree with sweeping Getty views and resort-inspired living. A long, gated, tree-lined drive leads to the residence, placing it well away from the street and creating a rare sense of privacy. Inside, the home features a total of six bedrooms, with four bedrooms upstairs and the other two bedrooms currently set up as a home office and a private gym, five bathrooms, two powder rooms, high ceilings, French doors and abundant natural light throughout.
Location: 182 North Carmelina Avenue, Los Angeles 90049
Asking Price: $14,900,000
Year Built: 2003
Living Area: 7,021 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms
Features: A patio deck with outdoor kitchen, a fire-pit lounge with custom water wall, and a pool and spa positioned to capture the views. Set into the hillside, the garden offers mature citrus, avocado, apple and pomegranate trees, and a charming chicken coop with secure run.
Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty
Catherine Ross
(310) 882-9589
catherine.ross@sothebys.realty
www.catherinerossla.com
DRE#: 02085322