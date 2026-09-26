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Los Angeles Homes For Sale

The Pillsbury Estate

Exterior of home for sale at 1827 North Beverly Drive, Beverly Hills 90210
(PETER_CHRISTIANSEN_VALLI)
(PETER CHRISTIANSEN VALLI)
(PETER_CHRISTIANSEN_VALLI)
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Minutes from the Beverly Hills Hotel, the Pillsbury Estate is a remarkably private 1.5-acre compound set across two parcels, surrounded by manicured gardens and mature live oaks. Beyond the gates, a picturesque bridge leads to a beautifully renovated 3-bedroom, 3.5-bath main residence with elegant interiors, a luxurious primary suite, gourmet kitchen, wet bar, office and seamless indoor-outdoor living. A separate 1-bedroom guesthouse, sport court, expansive lawns, fountains, fire pits, 2-car garage and parking for approximately 8 cars complete this storied Beverly Hills retreat, once passed from one Hollywood notable to another.

www.1827Beverly.com

Location: 1827 North Beverly Drive, Beverly Hills 90210

Asking Price: $7,995,000

Year Built: 1927

Living Area: 4,360 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Features: Approx. 1.5 acres; two parcels; gated & private; 3BR/3.5BA main house; 1BR/1BA guesthouse; renovated interiors; primary suite w/ dual baths; gourmet kitchen; wet bar; sport/pickleball court; gardens & mature oaks; fire pit; fountains; 8-car parking; wired security system

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Drew Mandile, DRE: #00412173
(310) 749-7124
Drew.Mandile@SIR.com
www.DrewandBrooke.com

Dean Mandile, DRE: #01970094
(818) 321-6902
Dean.Mandile@SIR.com
www.DeanMandile.com

Los Angeles Homes For Sale

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