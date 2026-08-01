Timeless Prairie Style in Los Feliz
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Circa 1915 and located in Los Feliz’s only Historic Preservation Zone, this architectural Prairie-style residence blends timeless character with modern updates. Featuring 5 bedrooms, 4 baths and a separate guest house with kitchen and bath, the property offers exceptional flexibility. Original details include crown moldings, built-ins, French doors, high ceilings and a stone fireplace. Enjoy a renovated chef’s kitchen, spacious primary suite, lush landscaped grounds and multiple outdoor entertaining spaces. Moments from Franklin Village, Griffith Park and Hollywood.
Location: 1922 Taft Avenue, Los Feliz 90068
Asking Price: $2,595,000
Year Built: 1915
Living Area: 3,075 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
Features: Historic Preservation Zone; 1915 Prairie-style home; guest house; chef’s kitchen; primary suite; original architectural details; landscaped backyard; outdoor entertaining spaces; Franklin Village location, near Griffith Park
Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty
Rick Yohon
(323) 270-1725
Rick.Yohon@Sothebys.Realty
www.rickyohon.com
DRE: #01276405