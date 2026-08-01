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Los Angeles Homes For Sale

Timeless Prairie Style in Los Feliz

Exterior of home for sale at 1922 Taft Avenue, Los Feliz 90068
Living area of home for sale at 1922 Taft Avenue, Los Feliz 90068
Dining area of home for sale at 1922 Taft Avenue, Los Feliz 90068
Outdoor living space of home for sale at 1922 Taft Avenue, Los Feliz 90068
Paid Program

Circa 1915 and located in Los Feliz’s only Historic Preservation Zone, this architectural Prairie-style residence blends timeless character with modern updates. Featuring 5 bedrooms, 4 baths and a separate guest house with kitchen and bath, the property offers exceptional flexibility. Original details include crown moldings, built-ins, French doors, high ceilings and a stone fireplace. Enjoy a renovated chef’s kitchen, spacious primary suite, lush landscaped grounds and multiple outdoor entertaining spaces. Moments from Franklin Village, Griffith Park and Hollywood.

Location: 1922 Taft Avenue, Los Feliz 90068

Asking Price: $2,595,000

Year Built: 1915

Living Area: 3,075 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Features: Historic Preservation Zone; 1915 Prairie-style home; guest house; chef’s kitchen; primary suite; original architectural details; landscaped backyard; outdoor entertaining spaces; Franklin Village location, near Griffith Park

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Rick Yohon
(323) 270-1725
Rick.Yohon@Sothebys.Realty
www.rickyohon.com
DRE: #01276405

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