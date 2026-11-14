A Private World, By Design
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c.1969 Midcentury compound; nearly ONE-THIRD ACRE. Hai C. Tan, architect. A large private world, by design, distinguished by 5,194 sf, mature trees, five beds, six baths, framed by a sculptural pool with Slim Aarons allure. Above terraced gardens, an unforgettable TWO-STORY GUESTHOUSE offers its own entrance, patios, grassy yard and views. What it becomes is yours to imagine. Disappearing walls of glass, a Danish-modern chef’s kitchen and spaces to create, lounge and entertain define the main residence. With exceptional parking, rare, unprecedented interior storage, and a coveted address. The best of living in the beating heart of Silver Lake.
Location: 1933 Redcliff Street, Silver Lake 90039
Asking Price: $5,450,000
Year Built: 1969
Living Area: 5,194 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms
Features: Midcentury compound; Architect Hai C. Tan; sculptural pool; indoor-outdoor living; Danish-modern kitchen; Miele appliances; two-story guesthouse; private patio; terraced gardens; exceptional privacy
Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty
Patricia Ruben, DRE: 01262286
(323) 333-3801
Patricia.Ruben@Sothebys.Realty
www.patriciaruben.com
Alan Melkonyan, DRE: 02058733
(818) 736-1694
alan.melkonyan@Sothebys.Realty