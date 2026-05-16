2000 De Mille Drive
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The legendary Cecil B. DeMille estate is now discreetly being offered, marking a once-in-a-generation opportunity to own a piece of Hollywood history – an iconic compound from which Hollywood’s future was shaped and where Mr. DeMille helped define the industry as the entertainment capital of the world. Originally conceived in 1913 by architect B. Cooper Corbett, the high-walled estate stands as a cornerstone of Hollywood’s architectural and cultural legacy. Set across 2.1 lush acres, the estate offers a rare glimpse into Hollywood’s founding era.
Location: 2000 De Mille Drive, Los Angeles 90027
Asking Price: $29,850,000
Year Built: 1920
Living Area: 11,000 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms
Features: Towering century-old trees and privacy, including a stately Beaux Arts-style mansion, guest house studio with living room fireplace and private gated entry, pool house and fitness studio, tea house and a separate garage with security station
Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty
Ernie Carswell
(310) 345-7500
ernie@carswellandassociates.com
www.Carswellandassociates.com
DRE#: 01111566