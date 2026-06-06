Half-Acre Gated Estate
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UNFORGETTABLE. Secluded enclave set on over a PRIVATE ONE-HALF ACRE; four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, pool, pool/guesthouse, and seldom-found double flat lawns unfolding into a park-like estate. Gated from the street. The main level offers a living room made for conversation and a dining room for long winter dinners and everyday moments alike. But the kitchen is where you’ll know you’re home; a true gathering place where people linger, cook, and stay. Wrap-around French doors open to the yards, pool, guesthouse, and basketball hoop beyond. On the private balcony, a rare certainty settles in, not because this home competes, but because it removes the need to compare.
Location: 2004 La Brea Terrace, Los Angeles 90046
Asking Price: $4,998,000
Living Area: 4,018 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
Features: Private half acre; gated; four bedrooms; four and a half baths; pool; guesthouse; double flat lawns; park-like grounds; chef’s kitchen; indoor-outdoor flow; primary suite with city views
Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty
Patricia Ruben, DRE#: 01262286
(323) 333-3801 / Patricia.Ruben@Sothebys.Realty
www.patriciaruben.com
Alan Melkonyan, DRE#: 02058733
(818) 736-1694 / alan.melkonyan@Sothebys.Realty