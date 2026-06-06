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Los Angeles Homes For Sale

Half-Acre Gated Estate

Aerial of home for sale at 2004 La Brea Terrace, Los Angeles 90046
Interior of home for sale at 2004 La Brea Terrace, Los Angeles 90046
Living area of home for sale at 2004 La Brea Terrace, Los Angeles 90046
Backyard area of home for sale at 2004 La Brea Terrace, Los Angeles 90046
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UNFORGETTABLE. Secluded enclave set on over a PRIVATE ONE-HALF ACRE; four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, pool, pool/guesthouse, and seldom-found double flat lawns unfolding into a park-like estate. Gated from the street. The main level offers a living room made for conversation and a dining room for long winter dinners and everyday moments alike. But the kitchen is where you’ll know you’re home; a true gathering place where people linger, cook, and stay. Wrap-around French doors open to the yards, pool, guesthouse, and basketball hoop beyond. On the private balcony, a rare certainty settles in, not because this home competes, but because it removes the need to compare.

Location: 2004 La Brea Terrace, Los Angeles 90046

Asking Price: $4,998,000

Living Area: 4,018 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

Features: Private half acre; gated; four bedrooms; four and a half baths; pool; guesthouse; double flat lawns; park-like grounds; chef’s kitchen; indoor-outdoor flow; primary suite with city views

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Patricia Ruben, DRE#: 01262286
(323) 333-3801 / Patricia.Ruben@Sothebys.Realty
www.patriciaruben.com

Alan Melkonyan, DRE#: 02058733
(818) 736-1694 / alan.melkonyan@Sothebys.Realty

Los Angeles Homes For Sale

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