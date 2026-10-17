Fully Custom Ocean-View Townhome
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Meticulously reimagined through a comprehensive down-to-the-studs renovation, this fully custom Redondo Beach townhome showcases exceptional European craftsmanship, bespoke millwork and sophisticated finishes throughout. Highlights include European oak flooring, an Italian-imported lighting system, a designer kitchen with honed Taj Mahal quartzite and Sub-Zero and Miele appliances, and a luxurious primary suite with a private ocean-view terrace. Above, an expansive rooftop terrace captures sweeping 180-degree ocean views, offering an extraordinary setting for coastal living and entertaining, all just moments from the beach.
Location: 202 Calle Miramar, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Asking Price: $4,500,000
Year Built: 2006
Living Area: 2,820 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
Features: 180° ocean views; expansive rooftop terrace; European-inspired design; designer kitchen with Taj Mahal quartzite; custom cabinetry; Sub-Zero & Miele appliances; four ensuite bedrooms; European oak flooring & Italian millwork; integrated Sonos Audio System; attached two-car garage
Contact: Compass
Lauren Forbes, DRE#: 01295248
310.901.8512
Lauren@LaurenForbes.com
Jagger Kroener, DRE#: 01984562
310.993.6044
Jagger@JaggerRealEstate.com