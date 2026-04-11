Timeless Home of Unrivaled Prestige
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Nearly a century in the making, this enchanting 1928 retreat rests quietly within the storybook landscape of Rustic Canyon, originally conceived by architect Heth Wharton as a secluded weekend escape for the Uplifters Ranch community. Soaring, beamed cathedral ceilings create a sense of openness and light, while custom herringbone wood floors ground the space in quiet sophistication. Sunlight filters gently through colorful stained-glass windows, casting shifting patterns across the rooms throughout the day – subtle, ever-changing and impossibly serene. Carefully restored vintage lighting glows softly in the evenings, enhancing the home’s intimate, almost cinematic ambiance.
Location: 20 Latimer Road, Santa Monica 90402
Asking Price: $7,775,000
Year Built: 1927
Living Area: 5,245 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms
Features: Retreat-style primary suite, light-filled sanctuary, historic 1920s lounge, hidden prohibition speakeasy, secret-door entry, mature private landscaping, 54-foot saline pool, spa and sun terrace, storied Los Angeles enclave, soulful nature retreat
Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty
Robin Walpert
(310) 480-4980
Robin.Walpert@sothebys.realty
www.robinwalpert.com
DRE#: 01237116