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LA County Homes

Timeless Home of Unrivaled Prestige

Pool area of home for sale at 20 Latimer Road, Santa Monica 90402
Living area of home for sale at 20 Latimer Road, Santa Monica 90402
Entry of home for sale at 20 Latimer Road, Santa Monica 90402
Exterior of home for sale at 20 Latimer Road, Santa Monica 90402
Paid Program

Nearly a century in the making, this enchanting 1928 retreat rests quietly within the storybook landscape of Rustic Canyon, originally conceived by architect Heth Wharton as a secluded weekend escape for the Uplifters Ranch community. Soaring, beamed cathedral ceilings create a sense of openness and light, while custom herringbone wood floors ground the space in quiet sophistication. Sunlight filters gently through colorful stained-glass windows, casting shifting patterns across the rooms throughout the day – subtle, ever-changing and impossibly serene. Carefully restored vintage lighting glows softly in the evenings, enhancing the home’s intimate, almost cinematic ambiance.

Location: 20 Latimer Road, Santa Monica 90402

Asking Price: $7,775,000

Year Built: 1927

Living Area: 5,245 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Features: Retreat-style primary suite, light-filled sanctuary, historic 1920s lounge, hidden prohibition speakeasy, secret-door entry, mature private landscaping, 54-foot saline pool, spa and sun terrace, storied Los Angeles enclave, soulful nature retreat

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Robin Walpert
(310) 480-4980
Robin.Walpert@sothebys.realty
www.robinwalpert.com
DRE#: 01237116

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