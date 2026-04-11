Single-Story Custom on 1 Acre
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Sprawling, single-story custom estate on a vibrant acre of land in the heart of charming Old Agoura. Encompassing 5,476 square feet of relaxed elegance, the property offers a pool and spa, circular driveway and six garage spaces, including a detached three-car garage with its own gated driveway. Inside, the home exudes warmth and timeless style, where peaked wood-beamed ceilings, wide-plank walnut floors, natural stone counters and three inviting fireplaces create an atmosphere of comfortable sophistication. Outside, the covered patio overlooks the pool and landscaped grounds, where there’s ample space for horses and a charming, enclosed vegetable garden with chicken coop.
Location: 6007 Colodny Drive, Agoura Hills 91301
Asking Price: $4,195,000
Year Built: 1986
Living Area: 5,476 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
Features: Single story, 5 bedrooms, 4 full baths, 6 garage spaces including both an attached & detached garage, office, large storage room, 3 fireplaces, owned solar system, RV possible, rural setting near town, 4,000-acre Cheeseboro National Park adjacent, Las Virgenes School District
Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty
Linda Rich, DRE#: 00869283
(818) 317-8135
linda@lindarichproperties.com
www.lindarichproperties.com