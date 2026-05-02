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Los Angeles Homes For Sale

5242 Topeka Drive

Pool area of home for sale at 5242 Topeka Drive, Tarzana 91356
Living area of home for sale at 5242 Topeka Drive, Tarzana 91356
Kitchen of home for sale at 5242 Topeka Drive, Tarzana 91356
Bedroom of home for sale at 5242 Topeka Drive, Tarzana 91356
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A rare expression of modern luxury and thoughtful design, this extraordinary estate was completely reimagined from top to bottom for a renowned composer, blending sophisticated style with exceptional functionality. Privately gated, the residence opens to an expansive driveway designed for both privacy and grand arrivals. Behind the gates, every detail has been curated to create a home that is as impressive for entertaining as it is for everyday living.

www.5242topekadrive.com

Location: 5242 Topeka Drive, Tarzana 91356

Asking Price: $3,875,000

Year Built: 1956

Living Area: 5,714 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Features: Outdoors, a grand-scale pool and spa, lush landscaping and extensive custom lighting that creates a breathtaking evening ambiance; covered patio with fans and built-in barbecue; low-maintenance faux turf and a private sports court offer recreation and luxury.

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Gary Wolfe, DRE#: 02025759
(818) 621-0383
garyw4re@gmail.com

Trisha Perez, DRE#: 01350740
(805) 304-0814
Trisha@TrishaPerez.com
www.TrishaPerez.com

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