5242 Topeka Drive
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A rare expression of modern luxury and thoughtful design, this extraordinary estate was completely reimagined from top to bottom for a renowned composer, blending sophisticated style with exceptional functionality. Privately gated, the residence opens to an expansive driveway designed for both privacy and grand arrivals. Behind the gates, every detail has been curated to create a home that is as impressive for entertaining as it is for everyday living.
Location: 5242 Topeka Drive, Tarzana 91356
Asking Price: $3,875,000
Year Built: 1956
Living Area: 5,714 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms
Features: Outdoors, a grand-scale pool and spa, lush landscaping and extensive custom lighting that creates a breathtaking evening ambiance; covered patio with fans and built-in barbecue; low-maintenance faux turf and a private sports court offer recreation and luxury.
Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty
Gary Wolfe, DRE#: 02025759
(818) 621-0383
garyw4re@gmail.com
Trisha Perez, DRE#: 01350740
(805) 304-0814
Trisha@TrishaPerez.com
www.TrishaPerez.com