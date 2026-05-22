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Los Angeles Homes For Sale

Offered at $39 Million, The Quincy Jones Estate Defines Bel Air Grandeur
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By LA Times Studios Staff
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LA Times Studios’ Hot Property continues its exploration of the homes that define Los Angeles culture, history and aspiration. Through cinematic video and immersive storytelling, we open the doors to exceptional residences rarely seen and the stories behind them. In this episode, Hot Property steps inside the Quincy Jones Estate, an extraordinary offering in prime lower Bel Air, set on a 2.3-acre promontory with sweeping 270-degree panoramic views, stretching from the San Gabriel Mountains to the Pacific Ocean.

Privately positioned behind gates at the end of a cul-de-sac, the Quincy Jones Estate offers exceptional seclusion, expansive flat grounds and one of the most remarkable settings in Los Angeles. Custom-built in 2002 for one of music history’s most iconic figures and designed in collaboration with renowned architect Gerald “Jerry” Allison, FAIA, the residence was conceived as a private retreat inspired by world-class luxury hospitality design.

Spanning approximately 24,920 square feet, the home is anchored by a striking circular central wing featuring a grand living room, adjoining library, bar and terrace. A dramatic double-height atrium connects to a wine bar, tasting room, cellar and indoor garden, while a game lounge and cabana open directly to the resort-style pool terrace. The expansive primary suite includes a spa-style bath, gym, den, multiple walk-in closets and a private balcony. Additional amenities include a screening room, professional office suite, gallery, elevator and a full-size lighted tennis court, all surrounded by rolling lawns, lush gardens, verandas, patios and an infinity-edge pool.

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Just minutes from Sunset Boulevard, this iconic estate offers rare privacy, pedigree and scale in one of Los Angeles’ most coveted enclaves.

THE DETAILS

Address: 1101 Bel Air Place, Los Angeles, CA 90077
Living Area: 24,920 square feet on 2.33-acre lot, 5 bedrooms, 17 bathrooms
Asking Price: $39,999,000

Broker: Compass

Contact:
David Kramer, DRE#: 00996960
(310) 691-2400

Andrew Buss, DRE#: 01999869
(310) 487-4437

Los Angeles Homes For Sale

Hot Property

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LA Times Studios Staff

At LA Times Studios, we are committed to producing high-quality, forward-thinking content that captivates, informs and inspires. Through a holistic approach to multimedia storytelling, we create compelling narratives that connect with diverse audiences across a variety of platforms and communities.

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