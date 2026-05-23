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Los Angeles Homes For Sale

605 North Rexford Drive

Exterior of home for sale at 605 North Rexford Drive, Beverly Hills 90210
Living area of home for sale at 605 North Rexford Drive, Beverly Hills 90210
Kitchen of home for sale at 605 North Rexford Drive, Beverly Hills 90210
Dining area of home for sale at 605 North Rexford Drive, Beverly Hills 90210
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Representing the pinnacle of contemporary luxury, this newly constructed custom estate by Bowery Design Group is ideally positioned on one of the most coveted streets in the prestigious Beverly Hills Flats. Thoughtfully designed to balance grand-scale entertaining with refined everyday living, the residence features seven bedrooms, a private office and ten bathrooms across an expansive yet highly functional floor plan. The main level immediately establishes a sense of sophistication and warmth, showcasing elegant formal living and dining rooms, an oversized family room and a richly appointed private office.

Location: 605 North Rexford Drive, Beverly Hills 90210

Asking Price: $23,500,000

Year Built: 2026

Living Area: 8,310 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms

Features: A state-of-the-art home theater, fully equipped fitness studio, steam room, entertainment lounge and an exceptional open-sky patio. A resort-style swimming pool is paired with a detached pool house featuring its own private sauna.

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Neyshia Go
(310) 882-8357
neyshia.go@sothebys.realty
www.neyshiago.com
DRE#: 01933923

Los Angeles Homes For Sale

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