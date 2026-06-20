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Los Angeles Homes For Sale

2235 Chislehurst Drive

Pool area of home for sale at 2235 Chislehurst Drive, Los Feliz 90027
Dining area of home for sale at 2235 Chislehurst Drive, Los Feliz 90027
Exterior of home for sale at 2235 Chislehurst Drive, Los Feliz 90027
Bedroom of home for sale at 2235 Chislehurst Drive, Los Feliz 90027
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This iconic, original modern architectural home with mid-Century influence has just completed a comprehensive three-year reinvention, chic re-design and expansion and takes its place as one of many architecturally significant homes on one of Los Feliz’s premier celebrity streets. Elevated from the street, this exquisite, almost entirely single-level home has a private driveway leading you right up to the direct-access garage and front door. Gorgeous, landscaped private courtyard transitions the outdoors to the bright, open and expansive interior space with floating concrete blocks and a giant pivoting door.

Location: 2235 Chislehurst Drive, Los Feliz 90027

Asking Price: $5,995,000

Year Built: 1955

Living Area: 5,642 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Features: Oversized open plan scale; chef’s kitchen; luxe primary suite; den/office plus TV nook; new tropical and native lush landscape; huge pool with private flat yard, new systems; courtyard entry; mountain rock 2-sided fireplace.

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Rick Yohon
(323) 270-1725
rick.yohon@sothebys.realty
www.rickyohon.com
DRE#: 01276405

Los Angeles Homes For Sale

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