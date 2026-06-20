2235 Chislehurst Drive
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This iconic, original modern architectural home with mid-Century influence has just completed a comprehensive three-year reinvention, chic re-design and expansion and takes its place as one of many architecturally significant homes on one of Los Feliz’s premier celebrity streets. Elevated from the street, this exquisite, almost entirely single-level home has a private driveway leading you right up to the direct-access garage and front door. Gorgeous, landscaped private courtyard transitions the outdoors to the bright, open and expansive interior space with floating concrete blocks and a giant pivoting door.
Location: 2235 Chislehurst Drive, Los Feliz 90027
Asking Price: $5,995,000
Year Built: 1955
Living Area: 5,642 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms
Features: Oversized open plan scale; chef’s kitchen; luxe primary suite; den/office plus TV nook; new tropical and native lush landscape; huge pool with private flat yard, new systems; courtyard entry; mountain rock 2-sided fireplace.
Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty
Rick Yohon
(323) 270-1725
rick.yohon@sothebys.realty
www.rickyohon.com
DRE#: 01276405