Crown Jewel of Century Hill
-
- Share via
This crown jewel of Century Hill was once home to an entertainment legend. Behind the gates of Century Hill, one of Century City’s most coveted guard-gated communities, its crown jewel has been completely reimagined with bespoke finishes and sweeping panoramic city-to-mountain views from all living spaces. Spanning 6,555 square feet and rising to an expansive private rooftop terrace, this five-bedroom penthouse is the largest residence in Century Hill, finished with a level of craftsmanship rarely found outside a custom estate.
www.PenthouseAtCenturyHill.com
Location: 2280 Century Hill, Los Angeles, CA 90067
Asking Price: $13,500,000
Year Built: 1980
Living Area: 6,555 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms
Features: Infrared sauna and jacuzzi spa, all-new doors with Baldwin satin brass hardware; Sonos sound system; 4 HVAC units; newly tiled balconies; a laundry room with dual washer and dryer towers and a utility sink; a private package room; six parking spaces and two huge storage rooms
Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty
Lori Hashman Berris
(310) 880-3061
lori.berris@sothebys.realty
www.loriberris.com
DRE: 00962605