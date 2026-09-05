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Los Angeles Homes For Sale

233 Marguerita Ave.

Exterior of home for sale at 233 Marguerita Avenue, Santa Monica 90402
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A rare legacy estate on Marguerita Avenue, one of north of Montana’s most coveted streets, this exceptional offering presents an extraordinary opportunity to own a property of remarkable scale and distinction west of 4th. Set on an expansive 22,400+ square-foot lot, the residence is surrounded by impeccably landscaped grounds, sweeping lawns, a resort-style pool and spa, play area, heated loggia, outdoor BBQ kitchen and detached guest house. Thoughtfully renovated by architect Philip Vertoch, the home is filled with natural light and defined by hardwood floors, beautifully proportioned rooms, custom built-ins and an effortless connection to the outdoors.

Location: 233 Marguerita Avenue, Santa Monica 90402

Asking Price: $12,495,000

Year Built: 1921

Living Area: 6,000 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Features: The main level features a library, den, staff room and a generous bedroom suite with a spa-like bath and direct garden access, offering an ideal option for a downstairs primary suite. The lower level reveals a sophisticated speakeasy-inspired media and game room with a fireplace.

Contact: Carolwood Estates

Bjorn Farrugia
(310) 998-7175
bjorn@bjornfarrugia.com
www.Carolwoodre.com
DRE: #01864250

Los Angeles Homes For Sale

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