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Los Angeles Homes For Sale

Modernized Spanish Colonial Revival

Exterior of home for sale at 2330 E. Orange Grove Blvd., Pasadena 91104
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Beautifully updated and rich with character, this handsome Spanish Colonial Revival home seamlessly blends timeless design with the comforts of modern living. The thoughtfully modernized floor plan features a gracious living room with a fireplace nook, formal dining room, separate family room and generous kitchen with center island. The main-level primary suite offers a peaceful retreat with a spacious closet and spa-like bath. Outside, a beautifully manicured, expansive, flat backyard with newer pergola and natural gas BBQ hookup invites effortless entertaining. A two-car garage, electric vehicle charger and automatic gate complete this exceptional home.

Location: 2330 E. Orange Grove Blvd., Pasadena 91104

Asking Price: $1,999,000

Year Built: 1926

Living Area: 2,729 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Features: Main-floor bedroom suite; remodeled kitchen & bathrooms; updated systems including copper plumbing (2019), roof (2019), electrical panel (2019), seismic retrofit (2021) & HVAC (2019); EV charger; backyard pergola ideal for al fresco dining; expansive, well-manicured lot

Contact: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Matt McIntyre & Mike Wehbe
(626) 437-3643 / (626) 390-0136
MPMcIntyre@bhhscal.com

www.MPMcIntyre.com
www.MikeWehbe.com

DREs: #01844466 & #02029056

Los Angeles Homes For Sale

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