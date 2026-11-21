23334 Malibu Colony Rd #114
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Within the storied enclave of Malibu Colony, this exceptional beachfront residence commands 55 feet of ocean frontage and offers a refined expression of coastal living, with interiors by acclaimed designer Michael S. Smith. Thoughtfully conceived to embrace its extraordinary setting, the home pairs timeless architectural character with understated elegance, where natural materials, richly layered textures and an artful interplay of light and space create an atmosphere of effortless sophistication. A beautifully landscaped entry courtyard introduces interiors distinguished by warm wood paneling, wide-plank floors and custom millwork.
Location: 23334 Malibu Colony Road #114, Malibu, CA 90265
Asking Price: $37,500,000
Living Area: 3,495 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms
Features: Gracious living and dining spaces open to an expansive oceanfront terrace, while walls of glass frame uninterrupted Pacific vistas. The beautifully appointed kitchen features natural stone surfaces, custom cabinetry and professional-grade appliances.
Contact: Carolwood Estates
Linda May, DRE: 00475038
(310) 623-3650
linda@lindamay.com
www.carolwoodre.com
Chris Cortazzo, DRE: 01190363
(310) 457-3995
chris@chriscortazzo.com